Broken Arrow leaders speak about community support following murder-suicide

The men leading the Broken Arrow Fire Department and Police Department are speaking out in their first interview since last week’s horrific murder-suicide.

The bodies of Brian Nelson, his wife Brittney, and their six children were found in a burning home. Right now, investigators say Brian and Brittney are the suspects.

Firefighters responded to the home on Galveston Street first. When they arrived, they quickly realized it was a crime scene, and they called Broken Arrow police.

Chief Brandon Berryhill has been with the Broken Arrow Police Department for 28 years. He’s spent the last five years as chief. Jeremy Moore has been the fire chief for nearly eight years.

Both men say the tragedy has been one of the hardest assignments their crews have ever encountered.

“Right there on the scene, we saw firefighters with pain and anguish in their eyes,” said Chief Moore. “There were tears shed on scene. Everyone wants to think police and fire are immune from that, and we’re really not.”

But, the men knew they had a job to do.

“Getting everything at the front end, to make sure you collect the evidence correctly, you only get one shot at that,” said Chief Berryhill. “Everybody likes to find out what the answers are, it’s a kind of ‘hurry up and wait’ situation.’”

Police have released very few details about the evidence. Here’s what we know right now:

Brian and Brittney Nelson’s bodies were found at the front of the home.

The kids were found in a back room where the fire started.

Investigators say they know none of the victims died from the fire.

Guns were pulled from the home.

Berryhill and Moore say we may never have all the answers, but they appreciate the Broken Arrow community.

“Thank you for the support. Our police and firefighters are hurting at this time, and we appreciate the prayers.”











