Broken Arrow PD investigates fire as murder-suicide, six children killed

Detectives with the Broken Arrow Police Department are investigating Thursday’s fire as a murder-suicide.

During a press conference Friday morning, Chief Brandon Berryhill said that the victims were two adults and six children, ranging in ages from 1 to 13.

Right now, investigators believe the two adults are the primary suspects.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Fire crews were called to the home and quickly decided that it was a crime scene. They extinguished the fire and called police to investigate. Broken Arrow police pulled guns from the home, but did not say if the victims were shot.

ATF agents are assisting with the investigation.

Chief Berryhill does not believe that the victims died from the fire, but the medical examiner will make the final ruling.

Broken Arrow Fire Department Chief Jeremy Moore said that counseling has been offered to all first responders who arrived at the home. “No one should have to face this tragedy,” said Moore. “We have peer support teams set up, outside counseling for firefighters and families, and crews met with the chaplain team, addressing their health.”

“This is a once in a lifetime tragedy.”

This is a developing story.

Authorities are at a Broken Arrow home Friday morning where eight people were found dead after a house fire on Thursday. Broken Arrow police said it is a homicide investigation.

