Broken Arrow woman’s murder remains unsolved nearly one year later

The Broken Arrow Police Department needs help solving what it says is Broken Arrow’s first unsolved homicide.

FOX23 first reported on the murder of 72-year-old Linda Davenport back in November.

Broken Arrow Police say they found Davenport brutally beaten to death in her home on Aspen Court.

That was on Nov. 14. Nearly a year later, no arrests have been made. Broken Arrow police say Davenport’s murder remains their only unsolved homicide.

Police says Davenport lived alone and that officers discovered the woman dead when a family member requested a welfare check.

BAPD says homicides in Broken Arrow are rare, averaging about two a year.

Tulsa is on homicide 78, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

BAPD says the investigation has stalled without new evidence.

If you know anything that can help call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

You can always remain anonymous.