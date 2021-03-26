Broken bones, cracked ribs, concussion among injuries for up to 11 NYC correction officers in gang-related attacks at Rikers Island

Chelsia Rose Marcius, New York Daily News
·3 min read

NEW YORK — A gang-driven ambush gave four Rikers Island correction officers broken bones, cracked ribs and bruised eyes — and was one of five attacks at one jail this week that injured at least 11 officers, the Daily News has learned.

Thirteen inmates — 11 of them identified as gang members — attacked correction officers Simeon Hayes, Mary Cunningham, Sharmelle Bernard and Dionne Kendall Tuesday night at the Robert N. Davoren Complex, according to an internal incident report obtained by The News.

Hayes suffered a broken right hand, cracked ribs and other injuries after being struck with a fire extinguisher, the report says.

All four officers were taken to Mount Sinai Queens, where they were treated for their injuries before being released.

The onslaught began at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after gang member Nasir Greene gained access to a control room, from where jail workers monitor security.

Greene buzzed a door that let other inmates enter the area, the report says. The detainees then began to throw closed-fist punches at four officers before a probe team was called in to quell the chaos.

The brutal attack was one of a series of assaults this week on staffers at the Davoren complex, a Rikers jail long plagued by gang violence.

The first incident at around 5:30 p.m. on March 19 involved 13 Bloods members — six of whom were also part of the Tuesday ambush — and injured at least three officers, according to another internal report.

In that incident, Greene and another inmate punched an officer in the face as other inmates began hurling objects at Correction Department staffers, prompting two officers to spray the assailants with a chemical agent.

The second incident was March 20 at around 1:15 a.m., when five inmates — including four who were part of the March 19 melee — broke free from their officer escorts, ran down a corridor and removed their flex-cuffs. That scuffle injured at least one officer injured.

Two days later, on March 22, correction officer Md Shifullah suffered a concussion after Crips member David Young closed his fist and punched Shifullah on the right side of his head, according to an internal report. The blow sent Shifullah into a wall, where he hit the left side of his skull.

Shifullah was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where wound up with five staples to his head. Another officer, Donnell Cummings, was also injured in the fracas.

A fifth assault reported on Thursday injured one officer.

The correction officers’ Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio Jr. slammed Mayor Bill de Blasio and Correction Department Commissioner Cynthia Brann for vowing to end punitive segregation — commonly referred to as solitary confinement — a tool that allows officers to separate violent inmates.

“Assaults on our officers have skyrocketed up by more than 23% over last year and instead of allowing us to separate violent offenders who commit attacks like this, this administration wants to eliminate punitive segregation completely so that assaultive inmates can be emboldened to terrorize our members and non-violent inmates,” said Boscio.

“Commissioner Brann and Mayor de Blasio continue to condone these acts of violence and by doing nothing to stop these assaults, they are complicit.”

“The safety of those who work in our facilities is always our first priority,” said Correction Department spokesman Peter Thorne. “Any attack is reprehensible and we are pursuing rearrest of the individuals involved."

———

Recommended Stories

  • Dave Grohl Shares the Story Behind ‘Everlong’

    If you watched Dave Grohl perform an acoustic version of "Everlong" at Oates Song Fest 7908 over the weekend, then you've already heard the story behind the iconic Foo Fighters song. For the rest of us, that performance and tale is now available on YouTube, Instagram, and everywhere in between. According to Grohl,…

  • Senate Republicans urge companies to cut Dems’ funding over efforts to overturn Iowa House race

    Senate Republicans are warning companies that cut off donations to the GOP after the U.S. Capitol attack that their standing on the Hill may suffer if they don't now speak out about Democrats' efforts to overturn a Republican House victory in Iowa.Why it matters: Democrats are trying to expand their narrow margin in the chamber, a vital consideration heading into midterm elections, in which the party in power historically loses roughly two dozen seats.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is leading a group that is warning of repercussions if some big-name companies don't follow the precedent they set when they cut ties with Republicans who voted to block certification of President Biden's Electoral College victory.What's new: That thinly veiled threat will be relayed in a letter co-authored by McConnell, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa).None voted against the election certification."We are asking you to apply the same standard to this attempt to overturn an election that you applied to the Republicans who objected to certain states' electoral votes," the senators write."If you decide to not speak out about this brazen attempt to steal an election, some may question the sincerity of your earlier statements and draw the conclusion that your actions were partisan instead of principled."The backstory: Iowa officials certified Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller Meeks' razor-thin victory in late November.She beat Democrat Rita Hart by just six votes after a recount. But Hart has appealed to the House Administration Committee, asking it to conduct its own investigation into ballots her campaign insists should have been counted.The process could trigger a vote by the full House over who will represent the seat.Republicans say Democrats' efforts to relitigate the election closely mirrors GOP objections to Biden's close victories in key states last year.What they're saying: "If the businesses who condemned Republicans in January don’t condemn Democrats for doing the same, everyone will question whether these companies are truly committed to free elections," Cotton said in a statement on the letter.McConnell called the prospect of a House vote on the seat "absurd" and said Democrats "want to use brute political power to overturn a democratic result because they lost."Between the lines: This week's letter will be released as an open appeal to corporate America. But a source close to Cotton said they plan to directly press government relations staff for 15 companies that were particularly forceful in their condemnations of electoral college objectors.The companies on the list include Fortune 100 firms with regular business before Congress, including Amazon, Verizon, Mastercard, Dow, Nike and Walt Disney.The message, the source close to Cotton said is "there will be consequences if you start acting like partisan Democrats. ... That would probably change how members interact with these organizations in a number of ways."Be smart: The language of the letter itself was less ominous than that warning, offered only on the condition of anonymity.But the letter's implication is clear enough: speak up as you did in January or risk making permanent political enemies.The bottom line: McConnell's decision to sign on to the letter is sure to get the attention of the companies receiving it.The source close to Cotton said Republican lobbyists for some of those companies have privately said they "agree on the merits" but have declined to say anything publicly.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • Here's what foreign brands have to say about Xinjiang

    The companies, under pressure from activists, have tried to distance themselves from reports of forced labor in China's Xinjiang region. H&M was targeted first. The Communist Party Youth League called attention to a March 2020 statement by H&M that it would stop buying cotton from Xinjiang.

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • Ted Cruz mocked for midnight visit to Rio Grande

    Texas senator accused of sounding like British naturalist David Attenborough – ‘We’re at the Rio Grande, the water is right behind me’

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • ‘Baked Alaska’ wants his ankle monitor removed after Capitol riot charge and insists he loves police

    The alt-right personality wrote a song featuring lyrics ‘We love our cops, Our law enforcement, We love our military they’re important’

  • Wind industry warns not building enough to curb global warming

    LONDON (Reuters) -The world's wind power industry is falling far short of installing the capacity needed to limit global warming, a report by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) showed. And the current rate of wind power deployment will not be enough to reach net zero emissions by the middle of this century, the GWEC said in a statement on Thursday. This is despite a record 93 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity being installed in 2020, a 53% rise on the year before.

  • Trump says he slashed federal funds for Latin American countries to ‘punish’ them for border crossings

    Former president claims he ‘stopped paying the $500m dollars that we were wasting on’ Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

  • Photos reveal Biden’s secret press conference cheat sheets

    US president seen with pictures and names of reporters invited to White House on Thursday

  • Pilot caught ranting about ‘liberal f***s’ on hot mic during flight

    The pilot really didn’t like Hyundais apparently

  • Egypt train crash: 32 people killed and scores injured after serious head-on collision

    Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi vowed to punish those responsible for a train crash on Friday that killed at least 32 people and injured over 100, in the latest of several fatal rail accidents to befall the country. The Egyptian railway authority said the crash, which left passengers trapped under wreckage, was caused by "unknown individuals" pulling the emergency brakes. Responding to the crash, which also reportedly killed one of the drivers, Mr Sisi warned that whoever was responsible would face consequences. “Anyone who caused this painful accident through negligence or corruption, or anything similar, must receive a deterrent punishment without exception or delay,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

  • Congress launches sweeping investigation into Trump administration’s handling of Capitol insurrection

    Seven House committees join forces to review the government’s handling of the deadly attacks on the Capitol

  • Radio host fired for comparing black women’s skin to shades of toast

    ‘I may get into trouble for this,’ host said before making offensive comments

  • Trial to study delivering AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a nasal spray

    A trial is reportedly set to begin to study delivering Oxford and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a nasal spray. Oxford is seeking participants for a trial to deliver the vaccine it developed with AstraZeneca as a nasal spray, with a recruitment sheet indicating the phase 1 trial would include around 30 healthy participants, the Financial Times reported. It's reportedly expected to take about four months, and the efficacy could then be studied in a larger trial. "Some immunologists believe that delivering the vaccine to the site of infection may achieve enhanced protection, especially against transmission, and mild disease," Dr. Sandy Douglas said. "We hope this small safety-focused study will lay the foundation for future larger studies that are needed to test whether giving the vaccine this way does protect against coronavirus infection." AstraZeneca earlier this week announced that its COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be 79 percent effective in a large U.S. trial, though the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in an unusual statement subsequently said the company appeared to have used "outdated information" that "may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data." AstraZeneca soon after released revised data showing the vaccine to be 76 percent effective. Dr. Anthony Fauci called the use of the outdated information an "unforced error" on the company's part, adding it was unfortunate because "this is very likely a very good vaccine." The Financial Times reports that Russia's Gamaleya centre, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, is also starting trials of a nasal spray vaccine, with director Alexander Gintsburg saying this week, "This is a very gentle and patient-friendly form of vaccination for children, especially little children, who can be traumatized when they see a syringe." According to the report, the AstraZeneca nasal spray trial could start "as early as next week." More stories from theweek.comGeorgia governor reportedly signs voting restrictions into law under portrait of slave plantationBenny Blanco reveals he accidentally kissed Beyoncé in front of Jay-ZButtigieg gets roasted from all directions for mileage tax idea

  • University pays $1bn to women over abuse claims against campus gynaecologist

    The payout marks the largest sexual abuse settlement with a university

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot

  • ‘We will leave – the question is when’: Biden says 1 May withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan now unlikely

    Experts warn against a hasty withdrawal over fears of violence and government collapse in the country

  • Fox News under fire for wrongly saying Kamala Harris broke precedent by not saluting military

    ‘It would be incorrect for her to salute anyone,’ professor at the US Naval War College says