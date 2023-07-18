Broken headlight leads deputies to suspects attempting to smuggle drugs, drone into Ga. prison

Two people were arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle contraband into a Georgia prison.

Recently, Mcon County along with special agents noticed a suspicious vehicle with a broken headlight reportedly driving and stopping near the Warden’s house at the Macon State Prison.

Deputies then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

During the stop, Macon deputies said they seized 2,627 grams of tobacco, 120 grams of marijuana, 14 cell phones, 6 charges, and a drone.

Authorities arrested the driver, Audrea Guidi and passenger, Bobby Minor.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, the contraband was stopped before entering the prison.

