Broken headlight leads deputies to suspects attempting to smuggle drugs, drone into Ga. prison

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Two people were arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle contraband into a Georgia prison.

Recently, Mcon County along with special agents noticed a suspicious vehicle with a broken headlight reportedly driving and stopping near the Warden’s house at the Macon State Prison.

Deputies then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

During the stop, Macon deputies said they seized 2,627 grams of tobacco, 120 grams of marijuana, 14 cell phones, 6 charges, and a drone.

Authorities arrested the driver, Audrea Guidi and passenger, Bobby Minor.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, the contraband was stopped before entering the prison.

