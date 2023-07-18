Broken headlight leads deputies to suspects attempting to smuggle drugs, drone into Ga. prison
Two people were arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle contraband into a Georgia prison.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Recently, Mcon County along with special agents noticed a suspicious vehicle with a broken headlight reportedly driving and stopping near the Warden’s house at the Macon State Prison.
Deputies then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.
TRENDING STORIES:
2 Ga. teachers lose 3-year-old daughter after car plunges down embankment, overturns in river
A woman was seen wearing a headlamp in a pickup truck. Cherokee deputies then uncovered a chop shop
Duo attempts to make off with $250K in alleged Gwinnett County bank scheme
During the stop, Macon deputies said they seized 2,627 grams of tobacco, 120 grams of marijuana, 14 cell phones, 6 charges, and a drone.
Authorities arrested the driver, Audrea Guidi and passenger, Bobby Minor.
According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, the contraband was stopped before entering the prison.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: