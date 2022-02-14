The broken response an MMA fighter had when he was hit on his body shows how devastating the technique can be

Danial Williams brutally beat Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke at One Championship: Bad Blood. Photo by One Championship.

Danial Williams brutally beat Dejdamrong Sor at a One Championship event Friday.

Williams and Dejdamrong went to war in a striking fight, with the Australian prevailing in round two.

The delayed response Dejdamrong had to a body shot shows again how painful the technique can be.

Australian puncher Danial Williams destroyed One Championship opponent Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke during Friday's "Bad Blood" event inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Williams won with a brutal shot to the body, and Dejdamrong's delayed response is a painful reminder of how devastating the technique can really be.

As both MMA combatants are former Muay Thai champions, it was not surprising to see a war break out from the start, with heavy slugs thrown from a variety of angles.

The fighting arena could have been much smaller, and it would have made little difference to the action as Williams and Dejdamrong were happy to exchange blows near the center of the circle.

But before long, it was clear that Williams had the advantage in power, and the crushing effect of his striking was beginning to take a toll on his opponent.

In response to one of Dejdamrong's kicks, Williams powered a straight right hand into his midsection.

At first, it looked like Dejdamrong took a step back and enough time had passed to compose himself.

But then the agony set in, he dropped to the floor, and his face was so anguished the referee intervened to wave the bout off in an instant.

It was all over — Williams had won by knockout with a body shot.

Watch it right here:

With the victory, Williams advanced his pro MMA record to four wins (all knockouts) against just one loss.

Elsewhere on the card, a One Championship debutant called Woo Sung Hoon iced Yodkaikaew Fairtex with an 18-second knockout, Jonathan Haggerty reasserted his Muay Thai mastery, and Anatoliy Malykhin won the interim One Championship heavyweight title with a stunning second-round knockout win over Kirill Grishenko.

Singapore-based combat sports promotion One Championship returns with its next event, "Full Circle," which takes place February 25 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

It is a loaded card and features Aung La NSang in a middleweight fight against Vitaly Bigdash, a One Muay Thai featherweight title fight between champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy and challenger Jamal Yusupov, and a One kickboxing light heavyweight title fight between champion Roman Kryklia and challenger Murat Aygun.

Reinier de Ridder defends his One middleweight championship title against Kiamrian Abbadsov in the main event.

Read the original article on Insider