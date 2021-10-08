Broken toy leads to civil rights violation in Dover, authorities say

Oct. 8—A 51-year-old mom allegedly used a racial slur against a Black 9-year-old and threatened to kneel on his neck during a playground confrontation, authorities said Thursday.

As of now, Dover resident Kristina Graper faces a non-criminal violation of the boy's civil rights, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. But Dover police said they are ready to forward their criminal investigation of the case to Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi, now that Formella has acted.

Efforts to reach Graper through a telephone number listed online were unsuccessful.

Graper denied threatening the boy when interviewed by Dover police, according to a complaint filed in Strafford County Superior Court.

Her address lines up with the Whittier Falls public housing project in Dover. The complaint does not identify the park where the incident took place, but open park space is the centerpiece of Whittier Falls.

The court record said on May 10 Graper's child pushed the Black child, causing the victim to break a foam missile toy that belonged to Graper's child.

Both kids ran off, but Graper caught up to the Black child, threatened him and said she would kneel on his neck, according to the court record.

A bystander chastised Graper, and she yelled at that person. As Graper returned home, the boy told authorities he heard Graper yell at him, using the n-word slur.

He arrived at a friend's home shaking, upset and on the verge of tears, the complaint said.

Police spoke to Graper 21 days later on June 1. She denied threatening to kneel on the boy's neck. She admitted telling the boy "you wonder why you guys get f--- — kneeled on," according to the complaint.

"She also denied calling (the boy) a n—r, but later stated it was because 'they' don't know how to shut their n—r pie holes,'" reads the complaint.

Graper faces a maximum penalty of $5,000 if found to have committed a civil rights violation.

Story continues

"The incident had an impact on (the boy), who understood the defendant's threat to be a reference to the murder of George Floyd in 2020," the complaint reads.

The boy will now only visit the park when other children are there to keep him safe, according to the complaint.

Meanwhile, Dover police Lt. Scott Pettingill said his department had held back pursuing criminal charges against Graper until Formella acted.

Velardi said he expects a prosecutor won't need much time to review the file because his agency worked with the attorney general on matters such as interviewing the child.

"We're already a little ahead of the curve," he said.

Successful prosecution of hate crimes in New Hampshire can result in enhanced penalties for the culprit. For example, a maximum jail sentence of one year for a misdemeanor conviction can result in a 2- to 5-year sentence in state prison if prosecutors show that bias against a victim's race, gender, orientation or other characteristics was a substantial motivation for the crime.