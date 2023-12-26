Broken water pipe produces 'sinkhole,' causes detours, Fort Myers Police says

A broken water pipe on Tuesday morning produced a "sinkhole," causing detours, police say.

Fort Myers Police around 9:20 a.m. announced in a traffic advisory that a pipe had broken in the 2500 block of Hanson Street.

Authorities said the broken pipe was affecting eastbound traffic between Evans Avenue and Cranford Avenue.

Police said the affected section of the road will be closed for between 12 and 24 hours.

