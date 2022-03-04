Broker Revenue Forecasts For Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Are Surging Higher

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Admiral Group will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

After the upgrade, the consensus from Admiral Group's eight analysts is for revenues of UK£888m in 2022, which would reflect a concerning 40% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dive 29% to UK£1.61 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of UK£802m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£1.55 in 2022. The forecasts seem more optimistic now, with a solid increase in revenue and a small lift in earnings per share estimates.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of UK£29.10, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Admiral Group at UK£35.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£17.05. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 40% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 6.9% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.6% per year. It's pretty clear that Admiral Group's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Admiral Group.

