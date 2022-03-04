Broker Revenue Forecasts For Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Are Surging Higher

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Admiral Group will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

After the upgrade, the consensus from Admiral Group's eight analysts is for revenues of UK£888m in 2022, which would reflect a concerning 40% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dive 29% to UK£1.61 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of UK£802m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£1.55 in 2022. The forecasts seem more optimistic now, with a solid increase in revenue and a small lift in earnings per share estimates.

Check out our latest analysis for Admiral Group

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of UK£29.10, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Admiral Group at UK£35.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£17.05. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 40% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 6.9% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.6% per year. It's pretty clear that Admiral Group's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Admiral Group.

Analysts are clearly in love with Admiral Group at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as concerns around earnings quality. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

