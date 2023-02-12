Broker Revenue Forecasts For BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Are Surging Higher

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 15% to UK£5.60 in the last 7 days. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from BP's 22 analysts is for revenues of US$258b in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a modest 7.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$1.03 per share this year. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$197b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.01 in 2023. There's clearly been a surge in bullishness around the company's sales pipeline, even if there's no real change in earnings per share forecasts.

View our latest analysis for BP

It may not be a surprise to see that the analysts have reconfirmed their price target of US$7.19, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to BP's valuation in the near term. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values BP at US$9.91 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$5.03. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the BP's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that BP's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 7.8% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 12% a year over the past five years. What's also interesting is that our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 5.0% annually for the foreseeable future. So it's pretty clear that BP is expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, they also lifted their revenue estimates, and the company is expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at BP.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for BP going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here