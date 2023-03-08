Broker Revenue Forecasts For Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Are Surging Higher

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Chartwell Retirement Residences will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 6.1% to CA$9.40 over the past 7 days. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

After this upgrade, Chartwell Retirement Residences' twin analysts are now forecasting revenues of CA$985m in 2023. This would be a major 40% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing CA$867m of revenue in 2023. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a solid increase in revenue forecasts.

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of CA$11.30, with Chartwell Retirement Residences' latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Chartwell Retirement Residences, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CA$12.00 and the most bearish at CA$11.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Chartwell Retirement Residences is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Chartwell Retirement Residences' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 40% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 1.0% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.7% per year. Not only are Chartwell Retirement Residences' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Chartwell Retirement Residences.

