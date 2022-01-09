Broker Revenue Forecasts For Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Are Surging Higher

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Cytokinetics from its ten analysts is for revenues of US$72m in 2022 which, if met, would be a major 232% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$48m of revenue in 2022. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a great increase in revenue forecasts.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Cytokinetics is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 161% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 18% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% per year. Not only are Cytokinetics' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Cytokinetics next year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Cytokinetics.

