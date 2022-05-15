Broker Revenue Forecasts For Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Are Surging Higher

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

After the upgrade, the three analysts covering Eneti are now predicting revenues of US$144m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a substantial 35% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$131m of revenue in 2022. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a substantial gain in revenue forecasts.

See our latest analysis for Eneti

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Eneti's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 50% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.5% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 4.8% per year. It seems obvious that as part of the brighter growth outlook, Eneti is expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They're also forecasting for revenues to perform better than companies in the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Eneti.

Analysts are clearly in love with Eneti at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other risk we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

