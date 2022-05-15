Broker Revenue Forecasts For Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Are Surging Higher

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

After the upgrade, the three analysts covering Eneti are now predicting revenues of US$144m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a substantial 35% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$131m of revenue in 2022. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a substantial gain in revenue forecasts.

See our latest analysis for Eneti

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Eneti's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 50% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.5% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 4.8% per year. It seems obvious that as part of the brighter growth outlook, Eneti is expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They're also forecasting for revenues to perform better than companies in the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Eneti.

Analysts are clearly in love with Eneti at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other risk we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks on Friday

    In this article, we will discuss 10 stocks analysts are downgrading today. To take a look at some more stocks that are in the news, go to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks on Friday. US stocks are in the green on Friday and are trying to recover some of the losses incurred earlier in […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Meanwhile, things are even worse for the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Following its all-time high in November 2021, the Nasdaq has tumbled 27%. The Nasdaq's tumble officially places it in a bear market.

  • Bitcoin Billionaire Fortunes Plummet in Crypto Meltdown

    After reaching $3 trillion in November, the market value of the crypto market has fallen to $1.37 trillion.

  • These 4 REITs Have Beaten the S&P 500 for Years and Should Keep on Doing Just That

    These leaders in different industries have topped the market for a decade, and each is a buying opportunity now.

  • Elon Musk's Twitter bid is now a 'Friday the 13th horror show' that will likely result in these 3 outcomes, Wedbush says

    Elon Musk's Twitter deal is entering a new phase, Wedbush's Dan Ives says. The development comes after Musk tweeted that his takeover bid was on hold.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 3 Discounted Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    There's no question that it's been a challenging year to be an investor. Since hitting all-time highs during the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have declined by 13.5% and 18%, respectively, as of May 11. Although big moves lower in the stock market can be scary and tug on investors' emotions, it's important to recognize that corrections (and even bear markets) are a normal and inevitable part of the investing cycle.

  • The market exodus has begun. But for true capitulation, watch for 'investors selling what they love,' says BofA.

    "Are We There Yet? No…fear & loathing suggest stocks prone to imminent bear market rally but we do not think ultimate lows have been reached..."

  • Analysts See an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 3 Stocks

    The stock market presents a somewhat confusing picture for now. The main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 16% on the S&P 500 and 25% on the NASDAQ. Drops of this magnitude come with a caveat, however: it’s inevitable that some fundamentally sound stocks are seeing drops in share price just due to the overall market’s downward trend. Indeed, Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty, in their words, attractive entry points -- beaten-down stocks that are primed for

  • Soros fund doubles down on Rivian bet, buys stakes in Lucid, Nio

    Billionaire George Soros’s investment fund has doubled down on its bet on Rivian Automotive Inc. and taken new positions on EV makers Nio Inc. and Lucid Motors Inc., according to a filing late Friday. The fund sold off its positions on Fisker Inc. and on General Motors Co.

  • 2 Growth Stocks at All-Time Lows That Could Be the Ultimate Contrarian Buys

    It can be unsettling for shareholders, but that's the volatility investors need to brace for right now. A couple of stocks that recently fell to all-time lows after reporting earnings are GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Shares of GoodRx got hammered, falling more than 25% on Tuesday after the company released its latest earnings numbers -- and that's despite encouraging results.

  • It’s Time to Let These 2 Stocks Out of the Penalty Box, Says J.P. Morgan

    After heavy losses last week, the fifth week in a row that the markets fell and the longest such losing streak in a decade, investors may be forgiven for some hesitance when it comes to buying in. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ has fallen ~26%, the S&P 500 is down ~17%, and the Dow, which performed best among the major indexes, has shed 12%. It’s a market environment that does not appear conducive to a bullish strategy – but JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has put together a set of reasons for buy

  • Tech Sell-Off: Down 51%, This Hot Growth Stock Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    The fast-growing Internet of Things market is helping this company expand revenues at an impressive rate.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy, and Sundial Stocks Popped on Friday

    Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) reported its fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings last night, and in so doing, sparked a rally across the cannabis sector today. As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of Aurora Cannabis itself are already up 13%, and peer producers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) are benefiting as well -- up 8.5% and 5.9%, respectively. Heading into Q3, analysts had forecast that Aurora Cannabis would lose $0.19 per share (0.25 Canadian dollars, and furthermore, this was a pro forma prediction) on sales of $41.5 million -- about CA$53.7 million.

  • Top 12 Electric Utility Dividend Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the top 12 electricity utility dividend stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to Top 5 Electric Utility Dividend Stocks To Buy. Inflation is cutting deep into the pockets of everyday citizens across the globe. In […]

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    Amid a turbulent start to 2022, these growth stocks look poised to restart their historical outperformance.

  • Moderna Acted Fast to Remove CFO After Hearing of Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. said it acted immediately to remove Jorge Gomez as chief financial officer earlier this week after it learned of an investigation related to the handling of incentives at his former company. Most Read from BloombergCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under Threat10 Dead in Buffalo Supermarket Attack Police Call Hate CrimeUkraine La

  • Tax investigators identify potential $1 billion crypto Ponzi scheme, reports say

    International tax officials have identified more than 50 leads to potential crypto tax crimes that may lead to official investigations in the coming weeks, including one case that could be a $1 billion Ponzi scheme.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    As investors today contemplate the sharp declines in their portfolios amid this broad market downturn, more and more of them are turning to dividend stocks to provide them with a measure of security. Also, keep in mind that these conditions do provide the opportunity to pick up some good dividend stocks at cheap valuations. When conditions are uncertain on Wall Street, there is typically a flight to quality to large, stable, sector-leading companies that have successfully navigated previous corrections and bear markets.

  • Customers sue Coinbase over 'untold millions' of losses from a stablecoin's loss of a yen peg

    Customers who invested in gyen have alleged crypto exchange Coinbase mislead them about the stablecoin's stability and its peg to the Japanese yen.