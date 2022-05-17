Broker Revenue Forecasts For Manawa Energy Limited (NZSE:MNW) Are Surging Higher

Manawa Energy Limited (NZSE:MNW) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Manawa Energy will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the five analysts covering Manawa Energy, is for revenues of NZ$575m in 2023, which would reflect a sizeable 42% reduction in Manawa Energy's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to tumble 34% to NZ$0.24 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of NZ$439m and earnings per share (EPS) of NZ$0.24 in 2023. The forecasts seem more optimistic now, with a sizeable gain to revenue and a slight bump in earnings per share estimates.

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of NZ$6.80, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Manawa Energy, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at NZ$9.13 and the most bearish at NZ$5.20 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Manawa Energy's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 42% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 0.05% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 8.0% per year. The forecasts do look bearish for Manawa Energy, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Notably, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, with sales performing well although Manawa Energy's revenue growth is expected to trail that of the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Manawa Energy.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Manawa Energy, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including a weak balance sheet. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of Manawa Energy's Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

