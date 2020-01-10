A brokered convention is more likely than Elizabeth Warren winning the nomination, FiveThirtyEight forecasts

The Democratic nominee is starting to take shape in FiveThirtyEight's 2020 vision.

The data-driven news site gives former Vice President Joe Biden the best chance of locking down the 2020 Democratic nomination in its primary forecast that debuted Thursday. But things get more complicated beyond the top two candidates, with FiveThirtyEight predicting the Democratic National Committee could arrive at its convention without a nominee.

Democratic candidates need to win more than half of pledged delegates ahead of the convention to land the presidential nomination. Biden has a two in five chance of earning that majority, FiveThirtyEight says, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) has a one in five chance.

But the next most likely outcome isn't that prominent candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) or former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg win the nomination. It's that no one gets a majority of delegates at all, FiveThirtyEight predicts. The chances of ending up with a contested convention are one in seven, FiveThirtyEight forecasts. Warren meanwhile gets a one in eight chance of locking up the nomination, Buttigieg gets 1 in 10, and all the other Democrats out there get a collective one in 40.

Find more of FiveThirtyEight's primary predictions here.

More stories from theweek.com

Trump reportedly admitted impeachment played a big role in his Soleimani decision

Michael Bloomberg will reportedly fund his campaign through November — even if it's helping another nominee

Donald Trump is behaving like the guiltiest man alive

