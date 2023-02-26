Brokers Are Upgrading Their Views On AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX:AVH) With These New Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX:AVH) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 14% to AU$3.16 in the last 7 days. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from AVITA Medical's seven analysts is for revenues of US$50m in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a sizeable 45% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$0.21. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$43m and losses of US$0.45 per share in 2023. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of AU$3.70, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on AVITA Medical, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at AU$5.60 and the most bearish at AU$1.88 per share. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The period to the end of 2023 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 45% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 48% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 11% annually. So it's pretty clear that AVITA Medical is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around AVITA Medical's prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So AVITA Medical could be a good candidate for more research.

