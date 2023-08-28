Bromley Council issues replanting order after illegal tree felling

The owner of land where 131 protected trees were illegally felled in south London will need to replant them all, a council has said.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in June after police were called to Cator Park in Bromley about the felling of oak trees that were under a protection order.

A local conservation group previously described called it "a tree massacre".

There is a legal requirement to plant new trees, Bromley Council said.

The field adjacent to Cator Park is privately owned but has had open access for over 25 years.

The popular spot for dog-walkers and families is Metropolitan Open Land, meaning planning applications are tightly restricted and the felling of trees without permission is illegal.

Cator Park is a popular space for dog-walkers and families

Bromley Council said although an investigation into the felling continued, the owner is being contacted about a duty to plant the same number of trees under part of the Town and Country Planning Act.

Angela Page, executive councillor for public protection and enforcement, said: "Local residents are still quite rightly shocked and saddened at what took place on that fateful weekend when the protected trees were felled."

"We are considering all the legal measures we have at our disposal and the requirement for the landowner to replant oak trees on this much loved and precious site is part of that.

"We previously successfully sought an injunction which gives additional protections and our investigation into the felling of the trees is very much continuing."

Campaigners tied black ribbons on to the trees

