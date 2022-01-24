The Bronco Raptor Has an Anti-Lag System Borrowed From the Ford GT Race Car

Photo credit: Ford

With the arrival of the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, the off-roading segment has welcomed a new title-contender. And while it’s easy to get caught up in the Ultra4-inspired SUV’s incredible suspension setup or its gigantic 37-inch tires, there’s a lot more to the Braptor than one’s eyes might suggest. Take the truck’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost V-6 for example, which features an anti-lag turbocharger system with tech pulled directly from the Ford GT race cars. In order to better understand how this system works, Road & Track sat down with Bronco Raptor Powertrain and Chassis Engineering Manager Pat Morgan.

An anti-lag system for turbocharged vehicles helps to reduce the amount of time it takes for the turbos to deliver boost. There are several different approaches out there as far as what these systems look like and how they function. That said, every anti-lag system requires some form of air bypass. The 3.0-liter’s anti-lag set-up utilizes a throttle bypass in particular, adopting the patented technology that Ford previously employed on its GT race cars. According to Morgan in an interview with R&T, this system works by cracking the electric throttle open when a driver’s foot isn’t on the pedal, allowing enough air through to keep the compressors spinning. With the turbos already moving at a high rate of speed, the time to boost is greatly reduced once you get back on the gas pedal. Unlike other systems that utilize spark and excess fuel to keep everything motivated, the Bronco Raptor’s injectors stay idled during the process. This provides benefits in terms of thermal management, which is always important for a vehicle destined for desert exploration. It also brings benefits for the longevity of the turbos, and the engine as a whole.

Speaking of turbos, Ford also completely redesigned the turbochargers fitted to the 3.0-liter for use in the Bronco Raptor. While the compressors themselves remain the same size as in other applications, the Bronco Raptor receives a unique set of blades with a modified profile. These new blades were designed with the intention of improving the overall efficiency of the system, which in turn provides more performance. In fact, improving efficiency in the intake and exhaust systems were a major part of the truck’s development, according to Morgan. Ford believes we’ll be getting at least 400 horsepower out of the 3.0-liter as a result of this fiddling.

Now it is important to note that the Bronco Raptor doesn’t utilize its anti-lag capabilities at all times. The engine calibration that allows the system to operate is tied directly to the truck’s Baja GOAT mode, which itself is designed for high-speed desert running. That’s probably for the best, as immediate boost delivery isn’t ideal in every situation. Of course there is really nothing that stops owners from sticking the truck into Baja mode each and every time they start it. Either way, seeing this sort of motorsports tech transfer take place in the off-road segment is exciting. More than anything, it is a great reminder of why we go racing to begin with.

