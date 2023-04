Oxygen

A Texas man was arrested last week after allegedly murdering his girlfriend for refusing to have a baby with him. Adam Byrd, 23, was arrested on April 13 and charged in the fatal shooting of Jade Alyssa Alvarez, 22, who was shot several times. Her body was found around 6:30 a.m. on April 6 by a San Antonio police officer, according to NBC News 4 San Antonio. RELATED: 'You Ripped My Heart Out’: Lori Vallow Daybell’s Son Confronts Her Over Siblings’ Slayings In Jailhouse Call “When the Medical Exa