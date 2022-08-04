Bronin says much of recent Hartford gun violence is targeted and part of a retaliatory cycle

Many of the recent instances of gun violence in the city of Hartford have been connected, targeted and group-related incidents, according to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Bronin, at a press conference Thursday, said the groups have differing levels of structure and formality but are “geographically based and predominantly in the North End.”

“It’s important to recognize that what we’re seeing right now is back and forth acts of violence that are part of a retaliatory cycle and that they are targeted,” Bronin said.

Police have several strong leads in the cases, he said.

Police Chief Jason Thody said that the involved parties are “well-known” to the department and they are working with other agencies like the Department of Corrections, FBI, DEA and parole and probation officers to help bring them to justice.

Thody said they are applying “a tremendous amount of pressure” to stop the cycle. Bronin said they are willing to arrest involved parties on other unrelated offenses or put their parole and probation in violation as a means of getting them off the street to stop future violence.

“Sometimes we have to be creative when we know individuals are involved in this type of activity and we have to find ways to take them off the streets for a period of time,” Thody said.

They declined to discuss the specific incidents involved, but Bronin did confirm one of those acts of violence was the shooting of a Hartford teenager Wednesday night. He said it was a targeted shooting.

Investigations into the violence are active and ongoing, Thody said. They are working to gather evidence to make cases that can lead to arrests and prosecutions, Bronin said.

Bronin highlighted the work of community members, like the Compass Youth Collaborative, to help prevent violence.

Jacquelyn Santiago Nazario, CEO of Compass Youth Collaborative, asked the community to reach out to them with any referrals of people in need at the press conference.

“Pick up the phone and give us a call so that we might be able to intervene and provide some support to these kids that need it most,” Santiago Nazario said.

