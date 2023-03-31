Bronny James Is The Highest Paid High School NIL Player In The Country

Balling on and off the court, LeBron James‘s eldest son Bronny James makes a lucrative income after signing multiple NIL deals.

The young player is named On3’s NIL 100 top NIL earner. Closing out his high school career, Bronny ranks as the top NIL earner with an estimated $7.2 million in earnings. The NIL earnings list evaluation is based on each player’s performance, influence and exposure.

Although the list has been released, it does not track the financial NIL deals athletes have completed.

“The On3 NIL Valuation calculates the optimized NIL opportunity for athletes relative to the overall NIL market and projects out to as long as 12 months into the future,” the description states.

Other NIL players amongst Bronny named on the top 10 list were University of Memphis player Mikey Williams, University of Southern California’s Caleb Williams, University of Colorado’s Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders and Northwestern State University’s Hansel Emmanuel

James closed his senior basketball season averaging 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals. At the start of 2023, he was the nation’s 33rd-ranked basketball recruit.

Last month, On3 Sports ranked Bronny at No. 9 in the nation among other high school players in the 2023 recruiting class. According to Clutch Points, this new ranking is a step in the right direction after Bronny was placed at No. 60 on a different list.