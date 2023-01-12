Bronson man gets 5-15 years in prison for assaulting teenage girl

BRANCH COUNTY — Leon Verrill, 76, of Bronson, will serve 5-15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teen in 2021.

Verrill pleaded no contest to one charge of third degree criminal sexual conduct and one of two second degree CSC charges. He also will serve four years nine months to 15 years in the third second degree CSC case.

Assistant public defender Chriss Vreeland and Leon Verrill in court Monday for the CSC sentencing.

Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady made all three sentences concurrent and gave him credit for 264 days since his arrest in April 2022. A fourth charge was dismissed with his plea and the life felony first-degree CSC was reduced to the CSC third-degree, a 15-year offense.

In October 2021, the then 15-year-old victim went to the police after the elderly man put his hand on her bare thigh at a Bronson business and asked her “to play.”

The girl told Bronson Police Chief Steve Johnson the man had sexually abused her several times since she was in third or fourth grade.

Prior storyBronson man charged with CSC

Verrill took a polygraph with the Michigan State Police, but it was inconclusive. He did admit to two of the contacts but denied they were sexual in nature.

Incidents in 2015 and 2018 were used for the charges where she performed sex acts at the request of the elderly man at his Walker Street home.

Chief assistant public defender Chris Vreeland said Verrill read the victim’s impact statement where the girl’s mother “felt this was all her fault. He has expressed to me that he wanted to make it clear that these incidents were not her fault.”

Subscribe Get details from local court cases. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter

Prosecutor Zack Stempien spoke for the victim who attended court but declined to speak.

“These behaviors by the defendant affect people's lives in ways that can never be changed," he said.

“That was the information that they relayed to me. It doesn't matter what we do with Mr. Verrill. The victim’s life will be changed forever and will never be the same as what it was before,” Stempien said.

If Verrill is freed from prison, he is subject to lifetime tether monitoring by the Michigan Department of Corrections. He registered as a sex offender when he entered his plea.

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @DReidTDR.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Leon Verrill sentenced to prison for sexual contacts with young girl over several years