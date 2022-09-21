Bronson man gets prison for sexual assault as prosecutor searches for more victims

BRANCH COUNTY — In what a victim described as an "injustice," a Branch County man was sentenced to several years in prison for sexually assaulting his former girlfriend.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien said 35-year-old Kristopher Franks, of Bronson, took a plea agreement deal, but he believes Franks might have assaulted other women after evidence was allegedly found on the man's computer.

"We have a predator on our hands. I wanted to get a guaranteed conviction," Stempien said when explaining the decision to offer Franks a plea deal.

Circuit Judge Bill O'Grady sentenced Franks to the maximum guidelines sentence of 2.5-5 years. The defendant entered no contest pleas to attempted unlawful imprisonment and attempted felonious assault in what started as a domestic case in Bronson on Nov. 16, 2021.

Franks will also serve 16-24 months for a no-contest plea to fourth degree criminal sexual conduct, and he will be registered as a sex offender. He received 291 days credit for time already served.

Stempien hopes Michigan State Police can develop more cases against Franks after videos and pictures of other female victims were seized from his computer during the investigation.

The 34-year-old single mother of two admitted their "friendship escalated" into a relationship. "But I was trying to get out of it," she told Judge O'Grady in a tearful explanation of what happened to her. A trespass warning was issued against Franks, although the victim was seeking a personal protection order.

In a common area of the apartments, Franks asked to talk. During the conversation, Franks became angry, grabbed her by the throat, and forced her inside.

The woman admitted she was intoxicated and became unconscious. She did not tell police he had sex with her until Franks admitted it to police.

An examination at ProMedica Regional Hospital Coldwater confirmed the injuries from the assault that the victim could not remember.

Nude pictures and videos of her with Franks molesting her were on his computer. There also were videos and photos of other women in similar situations.

The distraught woman told the judge she suffers from PTSD. "I am completely broken. I take pills to stay alive."In her emotional victim's statement, she said, "He locked me in his apartment, raped me and gave me a life sentence."

The woman said she would be the "first to stand up to protect other women from him." She asked for the maximum sentence, "so he can never hurt me or anyone again."

The woman said, "The only thing he will learn from this is a dead woman can't talk."

She said Stempien told her he offered the plea to protect her from "further humiliation" in a trial that would show the videos and pictures. The prosecutor said there were other evidentiary issues, so he offered the plea.

Now the prosecutor hopes MSP detectives can identify and track down other victims from the videos for prosecution in what will be a complicated investigation. Those he hopes will bring further prosecution and more prison for Franks.

Stempien said, "I do think Franks is a predator. I do think he will cause more harm to someone in this community at some time. What he did that night was egregious, horrific and violent."

Defense attorney John Vincent said, “Only the parties know what happened.” he called the situation “An emotional chaos of a break-up.” Franks had no prior sexual- or violence-related convictions.

Franks only comment: "I am sorry for the events of that night."

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Prosecutor: Bronson 'predator' could have other victims who need justice