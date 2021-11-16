Bronston man gets five years probation in ATV chase case

Nov. 16—A local man was sentenced earlier this month to probation in connection to a September 2019 police pursuit involving an ATV.

Cecil Ray Rubarts, 45, of Bronston, was sentenced in Pulaski Circuit Court on November 4 to five years probation for first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle) and first-degree Wanton Endangerment. Rubarts was also given a 12-months conditional discharge for Resisting Arrest and 14 days credit for time served for Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (second offense).

In addition, Rubarts driver's license was revoked for 18 months.

Rubarts pleaded guilty to the charges from an incident that occurred on September 13, 2019. According to the arrest citation, Kentucky State Police Trooper Travis Thompson was in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store in Bronston when he was approached by a woman who reported that Rubarts was inside and appeared unsteady on his feet as well as smelled of alcohol. Shortly thereafter, according to the citation, Trp. Thompson observed Rubarts leaving the store on a yellow ATV — traveling westbound on the eastbound shoulder of Ky. 90.

The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Rubarts proceeded "at a high rate of speed" for approximately a half-mile before turning into a driveway and through a yard before turning onto Sunset Drive and ultimately stopping at his residence.

"After the pursuit ended I realized the above subject's 5 year old son had been on the ATV during the pursuit," Trp. Thompson wrote in the citation, adding that Rubarts not only smelled of alcohol but also had glassy eyes and slurred speech.

Rubarts' probation is scheduled to end on October 28, 2026. His case is set to be reviewed in Pulaski Circuit Court on March 25 of next year.