Bronx beef between neighbors turns deadly after one stabs the other: NYPD

A fight between neighbors at a Bronx apartment building turned deadly early Friday, when one stabbed the other to death, police said.

The suspect, a 25-year-old woman, was taken into custody but has not yet been charged. The murder weapon, a kitchen knife, was recovered.

Police said the killer and the victim, a 27-year-old man, live across from each other on Elsmere Place near Marmion Ave. in East Tremont.

They routinely argued, police said, though it wasn’t clear what sparked the fatal confrontation.

Police said they responded to a 1:44 a.m. 911 call and found the victim lying in the hallway on the second floor, stabbed in the back.

Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved.