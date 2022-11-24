Bronx BMW driver fleeing NYPD slams into cop, rams police vehicles

A Bronx BMW driver fleeing NYPD cops slammed into an officer and rammed two police vehicles, authorities said Thursday.

NYPD cops in an unmarked vehicle spotted a man changing a license plate on a gray 2007 BMW M5 on Loring Place North near W. 183rd St. in University Heights about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The cops parked their vehicle just in front of the BMW while a second unmarked police vehicle stopped just behind it, boxing the luxury car in.

As the officers walked toward the BMW, the man caught changing the plate jumped into the backseat. A man at the driver’s seat repeatedly drove forward and reversed, ramming the two police vehicles.

Six civilian vehicles were also damaged as the BMW driver fought to get away

The cops called for backup and an NYPD officer in uniform arrived and stepped out of his car. The BMW driver screeched backward and slammed into him, injuring his right knee.

The driver then recklessly drove down the sidewalk to get away, cops said.

Medics took the injured officer to Montefiore Medical Center in stable condition.

Cops later found the BMW abandoned 3 miles away at White Plains Road and Morris Park Ave.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspects and are asking the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.