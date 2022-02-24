Bronx burglar breaks into NYPD stationhouse, caught rummaging through commanding officer’s office

A bold Bronx burglar was caught in the act but cops didn’t have to look very far for him — he broke into an NYPD precinct stationhouse, police sources said Thursday.

The suspect, identified by sources as Carlos Luciano, was apprehended after he was caught rummaging through Deputy Inspector Jeremy Scheublin’s office inside the 52nd Precinct stationhouse about 10 p.m. Wednesday, police sources said.

Luciano crept into the commanding officer’s office through a window of the stationhouse on Webster Ave. near Mosholu Parkway in Norwood, the sources said.

When a cop entered the office and saw the intruder, Luciano was immediately taken into custody and thrown in a holding cell.

Charges against Luciano were pending Thursday.