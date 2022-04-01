Bronx cop assigned to public safety unit eyed for possible gang ties

A Bronx cop with the Public Safety Unit has been accused of associating with a gang member, police sources said.

The 52nd Precinct officer was placed on modified duty Wednesday — stripped of her gun and shield and assigned to a desk job — while investigators try to determine if she is connected to the Shooting Boys, a one-time affiliate of the notorious Trinitarios, law enforcement sources said.

Two police sources said the officer may have been dating the gang member, who recently fled to the Dominican Republic.

The officer, who joined the NYPD in July 2013 and has been at the 52nd Precinct since 2016, has not been hit with any disciplinary charges nor has she been arrested.

She has hired a private lawyer and is not being represented by the Police Benevolent Association. Neither she nor her lawyer could be reached for comment.

Her precinct locker was searched as part of the investigation but it was not clear what, if anything, was found.

The cop is part of the Public Safety Unit, which was formed after then-Commissioner Dermot Shea disbanded the plainclothes Anti-Crime Unit tasked with taking guns off the street. Shea said the anti-crime unit had become alienated from the communities it sought to protect. .

On Thursday, 10 members of the Shooting Boys, based in University Heights, were named in a federal racketeering indictment that include charges for murder and gun and drug offenses.