Bronx couple charged with stabbing death of roommate after argument over noise

A Bronx couple accused of knifing their roommate to death have been charged with murder, police said Saturday.

Meanna Torigoe, 20, and her boyfriend, John Delgado, 21, are both facing murder, manslaughter and weapons possession charges for killing Johnathan Hutcherson inside the Perry Ave. apartment they shared in Fordham Manor early Friday.

The killing was their first arrest in New York City, police said. There was no further information immediately released on the couple.

Torigoe and Delgado were arguing in their room about 3 a.m. when Hutcherson stormed in, telling them to stop making so much noise.

An argument erupted between the roommates and continued when Hutcherson went back into his room and started blasting his music, police sources said.

The three began fighting and when police were called to the scene, they found Hutcherson sprawled out on the floor, suffering from stab wounds to his chest and neck. He died at the scene.

Cops took Torigoe and Delgado into custody without incident, cops said.

A kitchen knife was recovered at the scene.

Arraignments for Torigoe and Delgado at Bronx Criminal Court were pending Saturday.