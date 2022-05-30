Bronx day care provider made child porn with child from center he ran out of his home: cops

A Bronx day care provider is accused of making child porn with at least one of the kids in his care, and the NYPD said Monday it’s looking for more possible victims.

Silfredo Castillo Martinez, 32, ran a group day care center out of his home on Decatur Ave. near E. Gun Hill Road in Norwood until May 3, when cops busted him on multiple charges involving possession and promoting child pornography.

NYPD computer crime investigators learned Castillo Martinez was allegedly dealing in child porn since July 2011, and police said they found that one of the children in the pornography went to the day care center.

The child was 12 years old at the time, an NYPD spokesman said.

State records show Castillo Martinez was first licensed to run a daycare out of his home in October 2019, and that his center had the capacity to care for 12 children between six weeks and 12 years old, as well as four additional school-aged children.

His license was suspended May 5 as a result of his arrest and charges against him, those records show; he’s being held on $300,000 bond or $100,000 cash bail.

Police released Castillo Martinez’s photo on Monday, and ask that anyone with more information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.