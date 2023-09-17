Bronx daycare owner and accomplice head to court to face murder charges in suspected fentanyl death of boy, 1

A Bronx daycare center operator and a man who lives with her were led out of a Bronx NYPD stationhouse Sunday to face murder charges in the death of 1-year-old Nicholas Feliz-Dominici, who investigators believe died from fentanyl exposure.

Grei Mendez, 36, the owner of El Divino Nino Daycare on Morris Ave. near E. 196th St. in Fordham Manor, and Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, are expected to be arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court later Sunday on murder, manslaughter, assault and other charges.

Police found a kilo of fentanyl in a closet at the day care center and two kilo press devices, leading investigators to suspect the center was being used as a front for selling the deadly opioid wholesale to other dealers, according to law enforcement sources.

Little Nicholas and three other tots were exposed to the drug Friday, sources said. The other children, two 2-year-old boys and an 8-month-old girl, are expected to survive.

The duo said nothing to reporters as police led them in handcuffs from the 52nd Precinct stationhouse Sunday.

Mendez, whose black hair was pulled into a short ponytail, stepped out wearing frayed and ripped blue jeans, a yellow long-sleeved pullover and white sandals. She kept her eyes fixed to the ground and betrayed no emotion as she was asked about drugs at the day care and the death of the boy.

Brito emerged next, holding his head down as he wore a white hat, black shoes, black jeans and a gray long-sleeved pullover.

The Bronx district attorney’s office is currently handling the case, though sources said prosecutors with the Southern District of New York are mulling whether the duo could face federal charges.

Fentanyl, which is typically used to treat cancer patients with chronic pain, is also illegally manufactured in foreign labs and mixed with other drugs like heroin to increase their potency. A small dose of fentanyl can be fatal and the drug is now considered the “primary driver” of overdose deaths in the U.S., according to the DEA.