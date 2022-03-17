Bronx detainee is second Rikers prisoner to die this year; was held on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court

A man arrested on a bench warrant eight days ago for skipping court hearings in the Bronx on Thursday became the second detainee in the city jails to die in 2022, the Correction Department said.

George Pagan, 49, died at Elmhurst Hospital after being brought there by medics about 8:30 a.m. from a jail on Rikers Island, the agency said.

Pagan’s death follows that of Tarz Youngblood, 38, who was found unresponsive in a cell Feb. 27 at the George R. Vierno Center. Youngblood had been in Rikers since September.

In 2021, 15 detainees died at Rikers, and a 16th died just before he was to be sent there.

Pagan wound up in Rikers after his arrest March 9 on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court to face a series of low level burglary and petit larceny charges from 2020 and 2021, a law enforcement official said.

His bail was set at just $1,006, records show.

He was housed at the island’s Eric M. Taylor Center. It was not clear what happened to Pagan that led him to be taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

The city Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The state Attorney General’s office and the city Department of Investigation are slated to conduct investigations, the Correction Department said.

“Any death in custody is a tragedy and we send our deepest condolences and sympathy to this individual’s friends and family,” Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement. “We are working with our partner agencies to conduct a full investigation into the causes and circumstances.”

Two of the detainees who died in 2021 passed in away in December. Malcolm Boatwright died Dec. 10 at the Anna M. Kross Center after experiencing a “medical issue,” a Correction Department official said at the time.

William Brown, 55, died Dec. 14 after going into “medical distress,” possibly from a possible drug overdose. Like Boatwright, he was also housed at the Anna M. Kross Center.