Bronx double shooting leaves one man dead

A double shooting in the Bronx left one man dead, cops said Sunday.

Shots rang out on Macombs Road near Inwood Ave. in Mt. Eden just before 5 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

EMS took a 46-year-old man shot in the buttocks to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

A short time later, a 32-year-old man showed up by private means with a gunshot wound to the chest at BronxCare Health System, where he died. His name was not immediately released.

Police determined both men were shot at the same location. There have been no arrests.

The block where the two men were shot is no stranger to violent crime.

In November 2020, Nyla Bond, 20, was stabbed to death on the fifth floor of the apartment building Saturday’s shooting took place outside of.

Three teens were arrested for the stabbing of the young mother, which police sources at the time described as a “a planned revenge homicide” after a 15-year-old girl, who once had an intimate relationship with Bond, discovered sexually explicit photos of the victim.

Police believe the scorned girl orchestrated the killing and had two other friends participate in Bond’s murder.