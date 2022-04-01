Bronx drive-by shooting leaves 37-year-old man dead

A 37-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting at a Bronx street corner, police said Friday.

The murder happened about 7:45 p.m. Thursday at E. 169th St. and Washington Ave. in Claremont Village.

Police said the gunman opened fire from a grey Lexus, striking victim John Melville in the head. Melville was rushed by medics to St. Barnabas Hospital but could not be saved.

Melville, who lived in Mott Haven, had about 20 prior arrests, but it wasn’t yet clear why he was killed, police said.