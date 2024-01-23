Bronx ex-con charged with stuffing decomposing body in trash

An ex-con found inside an apartment with a decomposing body he allegedly stuffed in the trash has been criminally charged, cops said Tuesday.

Deshawn Owens, 30, is facing assault, strangulation, unlawful imprisonment and other charges for abusing the deceased, believed to be his girlfriend.

He hasn’t been charged with murder as authorities await autopsy results from the city Medical Examiner. The body of the woman, who may have been dead for more than a week, was so badly decomposed a cause of death has yet to be established, a police source said.

Owens was released from prison 15 months ago after being convicted of robbery and burglary charges, according to court records. He’d been subleasing the apartment since he was put on parole, which is expected to end in 2026.

He was freed during the peak of the COVID outbreak, a source said.

“He was tried, convicted and we let him go and look what he did,” the source said. “He’s a bad guy. It’s sick.”

An email to the state Department of Corrections to see if COVID had anything to do with his release was not immediately returned.

The body was found around 2 p.m. Saturday after someone called 911 to report a foul odor coming from Owens’ E. 179th St. apartment near Mapes Ave. in East Tremont.

Responding officers got into the apartment through a fire escape and found the body inside a trash can wrapped in a plush fabric in the fifth-floor apartment.

A neighbor remembered Owens and his girlfriend but said they “disappeared” about a month ago.

“It was a guy in his 20s and she was a young girl,” said the neighbor, who asked not to be named. “It was two people who were staying there but it wasn’t their apartment. They lived there for about two or three months.”

“I heard their music and a man singing but then nothing,” she added. “They disappeared.”

The building superintendent noticed the window to the apartment was open but didn’t find it out of the ordinary.

“The window was open for the last two weeks so I didn’t smell nothing,” said the super, Anthony Cruz. “I only found out when a next door neighbor called to say the police were here. I’m shocked. I never imagined.”

Owens was also charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and assault with intent to disfigure.