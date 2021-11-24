Bronx fatal shooting suspect brought back to NYC after nearly 3 years on run

A suspect accused of a fatal shooting outside an illegal Bronx social club has been brought back to New York to face justice after nearly three years on the run.

Police Tuesday announced they’d arrested Dayton (Soldgi) Panton, 40, and charged him with the Jan. 9, 2019, slaying of Rajoun Terelonge, 32.

Panton repeatedly shot the victim in the chest on E. 219th St. near Laconia Ave. in Williamsbridge, then vanished, cops charge. The NYPD’s Bronx violent felony warrant squad went hunting for him at his home on Chestnut St. last year, but he wasn’t home, and his wife wasn’t helpful.

Investigators eventually got his cell phone number, and the Bronx warrant squad tracked it — and him, cops said.

Police arrested Panton in Swissvale, Pa., on Oct. 13. He waived extradition and was returned to New York Tuesday, cops said.

He’s charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.