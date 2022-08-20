Bronx fatal shooting takes man’s life outside playground full of children; two suspects flee on scooter

Suspects last seen on a scooter fatally shot a man outside a playground full of children in the Bronx on Friday, police and a witness said.

The 49-year-old victim was shot in the head around 4:15 p.m. near the playground behind St. Mary’s Park Houses on East 156th St. near Westchester Ave. in Longwood, said cops.

Kevin Milton, 57, a building porter who lives in the neighborhood, said he saw the victim stepping out of Captain Rivera Playground when five shots broke out.

“There were kids everywhere running and screaming,” Milton said. “We ran over and tried to help him. He was hit in the neck, chest and side.”

Two unidentified male suspects fled the scene on a scooter heading toward Westchester Ave., sources said.

“They were young guys, and on a black and white scooter. They just zoomed by,” Milton said of the suspects.

Milton said he and other bystanders tried to save the victim from bleeding out, but their efforts were fruitless.

“He was bleeding from the mouth and it was coming like water,” Milton said. “People were trying to sit him up but he was throwing up more blood.”

“One guy was putting pressure on his neck but that meant more blood was coming from his mouth.” Milton said.

Medics rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital where he died, said police.

Police were seeking the two people on the scooter on Friday night.