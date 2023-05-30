Bronx father charged with murder after body of baby found in woods near Yankee Stadium

Genevieve Comager’s body was found on Sunday (Instagram)

The father of a three-month-old baby has been charged with murder after the little girl’s lifeless body was found dumped in a wooded area close to the Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Genevieve Comager’s body was found at around 8.25pm ET on Sunday evening at West 161st Street and the Major Deegan Expressway, following a tip-off from the little girl’s grandfather.

The NYPD said that emergency workers responded to the area – close to a transitional housing shelter where she lived with her parents – but the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The little girl’s father Damion Comager, 23, was arrested and charged with murder and concealment of a corpse on Monday night, police said.

Genevieve’s 20-year-old Ivana Paolozzi was also arrested and hit with charges of concealment of a corpse and obstructing governmental administration.

Genevieve Comager’s body was found on Sunday (Instagram)

It is not currently clear how the little girl died.

However, Mr Comager’s father Donald Comager told The New York Post that his son told him he “shook” his daughter when she wouldn’t stop crying.

He then later found her “stiff” and “cold” in her bed and panicked, before leaving her in the trash-strewn wooded area, he said.

“He told me the baby was doing a lot of crying. She wouldn’t stop crying,” Donald Comager said.

“He said he just shook her and lay her down, and he lay down and went to sleep.

“He got up and reached for her and she was stiff and her body was cold. He panicked. He told his girlfriend, ‘I think she is dead.’”

Donald Comager, 47, said it was him who then turned his son into authorities after speaking to a priest and deciding he needed to “do the right thing”, he told the Post.