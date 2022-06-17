Bronx fruit vendor attacked and robbed of $300, cops say

A crew of teens attacked a fruit vendor during a brazen daylight Bronx mugging, police said Friday.

The 54-year-old vendor was working his stand near the corner of Griffin Place and E. 149th St. in Mott Haven — about a block from Lincoln Hospital — around 1:30 p.m. on May 28 when the four suspects, three boys and a girl who are all believed to be about 19, approached and began looking over his produce.

The teen handed over some money for a mango, but when the vendor opened his wallet to make change three of the four teens attacked him, punching him about the face and body, cops said.

One of the brawlers grabbed the man’s wallet, which contained about $300, before all four of the teens ran off.

The muggers were last seen heading east on E. 149th St.

The victim was left with bruises and a bloody nose. EMS took him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Cops on Friday released surveillance video of the teens in the hopes someone recognizes them.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.