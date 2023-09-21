Bronx gang members busted on multiple charges in lengthy spree of violence

A dozen brazen Bronx gangbangers were busted Thursday for a years-long reign of terror that left an innocent bystander dead as the youthful members targeted rival gangs, cab drivers, senior citizens — and even a parole officer whose gun was stolen and later used in a robbery — authorities announced.

The members of the “Szzly Crew,” all between the ages of 16 and 22, were indicted for murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and a slew of other charges for the crime spree dating to February 2021. The defendants are accused of multiple shootings across the Bronx, an assortment of broad daylight robberies and multiple robberies including attacks targeting victims between t69 and 72 years old, said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

The crew’s holdups extended into Manhattan and Queens. And in one instance, authorities said, a video captured a shootout involving the crew as a mother stood helplessly nearby with her dancing child before the bullets began flying. That was just one of 23 violent incidents documented in court papers.

“These defendants terrorized the people of the Bronx, carrying out these shootings and robberies in broad daylight, sending Bronxites running for cover,” said Clark.

The 110-count indictment against the defendants affiliated with the Blood Hound Brims included 24 counts of second-degree weapon possession and the brazen Bronx murder of Ariel Santos, 32, gunned down inside his parked black Mercedes-Benz in June 2021 by two shooters who exited a Chevy Blazer and ran up to his vehicle before shooting him point-blank.

“Thanks God they weren’t hit,” Clark said of the mother and child whose lives had been put in danger. “But how long are those kids going to be afraid? The trauma that we know that they experience is probably going to last forever. We can’t let this go on.”

NYPD Deputy Chief Jason Savino said authorities recovered several guns during the course of the investigation, including the weapon stolen from the parole officer.

“These are coming from Pennsylvania, Virginia,” said Savino, of the Gun Violence Suppression Unit. “That’s predominantly where our guns come from.”