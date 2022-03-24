Bronx gang members indicted for selling 33 guns to undercover NYPD cop

Two Bronx gangbangers have been indicted for selling 33 guns, including assault rifles and ghost guns, to an undercover NYPD cop, authorities said Thursday.

Dereck “Chop” Velasquez, 29, and Eric Colvin, 26, allegedly sold 25 semi-automatic pistols, five revolvers and three assault weapons, as well as 15 large capacity clips and approximately 80 grams of cocaine, to the undercover over the course of the four-month investigation dubbed “Operation Chopping Block.”

Prosecutors say the duo are high-ranking members of a Bloods affiliate, Forest Over Everything, which is named after Forest Houses in Morrisania where 12 of the sales allegedly took place.

Velasquez and Colvin were brazen and made the sales in broad daylight, prosecutors said. In one instance, one of the sellers pushed a shopping cart containing a laundry bag full of weapons down a block, then dumped the guns in the undercover’s vehicle, according to Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

“This cavalier behavior shows you the disregard that they had for the people in the neighborhood,” Clark said at a press conference.

The weapon stash included two ghost guns and at least two firearms that investigators determined were used in previous shootings.

Ghost guns are a growing concern among law enforcement because they are assembled at home using parts bought online or printed on a 3D printer. The guns have no serial number, making them harder for authorities to trace.

The sales netted the suspects $63,460 over 15 transactions between September and Feb. 1, according to an indictment.

“Today’s arrests put two gang members in jail and shut down access to a gun cache in our backyard,” said DEA acting Special Agent in Charge Tim Foley.

Four of the transactions took place in Harlem, the rest near the Forest Houses.

“Our efforts are concentrated on the nexus of gangs, guns and drugs, which drive the majority of crime in our neighborhoods,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

The NYPD’s plan to drive down soaring gun violence is centered on the new Neighborhood Safety Unit and a renewed focus on quality-of-life offenses. Clark and prosecutors in other boroughs have in the past several years moved to dismiss cases or summonses involving such low-level offenses.

Clark on Thursday tried to keep the focus on the gun bust when asked how she would deal with increased NYPD enforcement of quality-of-life crimes.

She said she would review each case presented to her office.

“We are happy to be involved in any initiative that’s going to keep our communities safe,” she said.