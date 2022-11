A Bronx gas station worker was shot in the head while on the job Tuesday, police said.

The 49-year-old clerk was working at a Sunoco station on the corner of Boston Road and Astor Ave. in Allerton when gunfire rang out around 7:10 p.m., according to cops.

Medics rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

There were no immediate arrests.