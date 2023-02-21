Bronx girl, 7, stabbed by her grandmother, clinging to life

A 7-year-old Bronx girl was stabbed by her grandmother Tuesday morning, leaving the victim clinging to life, police sources said.

Cops called to the family’s home on Clinton Ave. near E. 169th St. in Morrisania about 8 a.m. found the young girl lying in bed stabbed multiple times in the back, neck and stomach.

Medics rushed the child to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.

Her grandmother was found in the apartment and taken into custody as a person of interest in the attack, a police source said.

The grandmother was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for a medical evaluation and no charges were immediately filed.