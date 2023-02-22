Bronx girl, 7, stabbed more than dozen times by unhinged grandmother lost third of her blood

A 7-year-old Bronx girl stabbed more than a dozen times by her unhinged grandmother lost a third of her blood, the Daily News has learned.

The girl is in critical but stable condition and expected to survive, cops said.

The child’s horrified uncle woke up and found the girl unconscious and covered in blood on a bed inside their apartment on Clinton Ave. near E. 169th St. in Morrisania about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.

He called police, who scooped up the child and rushed her to Lincoln Hospital in their own squad car, officials said.

The victim’s 4-year-old sister was also in the apartment but not harmed, a police source said.

The child’s paternal grandmother, 65-year-old Maritza Yauger, was found in the apartment. She was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for a medical evaluation and charged with attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and other charges.

The knife she used to stab the child was recovered.

Doctors told investigators the child suffered more than a dozen stab wounds, including deep cuts to her trachea and left chest.

The knife perforated one of the child’s lungs and may have punctured her kidney, according to police sources. She also suffered internal bleeding near her heart and lost a third of her blood.

The child underwent surgery and was given a blood transfusion Tuesday, the source said.

The victim and her sister live with their parents in New Jersey but were staying at the grandmother’s apartment when the assault took place, police said.

The city’s Administration of Children’s Services had never investigated the grandmother, nor her family, for abuse or neglect before this incident, the police source said.

Yauger’s arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.