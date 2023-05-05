Bronx gunman busted for shooting two women over an argument about cutting the line at the bank

The gunman who shot two women in the Bronx opened fire after arguing with one of them about who was first in line at the bank, police said Friday.

Carlos Rivera, 63, was charged Thursday with attempted murder, assault and gun possession.

On Wednesday afternoon he and a 44-year-old woman had words inside the TD Bank on the Grand Concourse near E. 188th St, police said.

The argument continued outside as the woman left the bank, police said, and when she walked away Rivera followed and opened fire down the block, sending passersby running for cover.

The 44-year-old was wounded in the leg, arm and stomach and a 52-year-old woman not involved in the argument was shot in the leg.

“She was waiting by the bus,” Solange Dassou, 36, a security guard waiting at a bus stop when the shooting started, said of the older victim. “There were two shots and she was down.”

Both victims were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Rivera, who lives a mile from the scene, has six prior arrests, the most recent in 2008, for criminal trespass.