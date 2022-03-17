Bronx gunman fatally shoots rival with knife after quarrel inside van

An argument inside a van turned deadly in the Bronx when a gunman fatally shot a man who pulled a knife on him, police said Thursday.

Both the victim and shooter were inside the van with others when it pulled up to E. 172nd St. and Harrod Ave. as a quarrel broke out between them just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, cops said.

When the victim flashed a knife, his rival opened fired, striking the victim riddled with bullets.

Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the chest, shoulder, abdomen, both arms and both legs. He could not be saved.

There were no immediate arrests.

Cops are working to identify the victim.