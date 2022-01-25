Bronx gunman indicted on attempted murder charges for November shootout that wounded two cops

A young gunman who opened fire on two NYPD officers in the Bronx during a desperate struggle over a firearm has been indicted on attempted-murder charges.

Charlie Vasquez, 23, is accused of trying to kill Officers Alejandra Jacobs and Robert Holmes in a chaotic Nov. 24 battle. Both officers were shot and wounded.

His appearance in Bronx Supreme Court Monday comes as the city mourns the death of rookie NYPD Officer Jason Rivera and prays for his gravely injured partner, Officer Wilbert Mora.

Mora is clinging to life after an ex-con shot him and Rivera after they responded to a domestic violence call in Harlem Friday.

In the November incident, Vasquez was sitting on a stoop outside a home on Beaumont Ave. at E. 187th St. when the two officers arrived in response to a 911 call about a man with a gun, police and prosecutors said.

Holmes opened the gate and asked Vasquez to take his hands out of his pockets but instead the suspect pulled a handgun and opened fire, firing six shots as he struggled with the officer.

Jacobs fired five times, surveillance video and body camera footage show. Vasquez was shot in the stomach, chest and armpit and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment.

Holmes was shot in the left side of his chest while Jacobs was hit in the right bicep. Both officers and Vasquez are expected to fully recover, according to Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark’s office.

The NYPD could not immediately determine if Holmes, who was next to Vasquez when Jacobs started shooting, was hit by friendly fire.

Vasquez remains held without bail, and is scheduled to return to court April 22.