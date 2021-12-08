Bronx gunman opens fire, then is shot dead: NYPD

A 31-year-old man opened fire on a Bronx street, then was shot dead by another shooter, police said Wednesday.

The killing happened in front of a home on Arthur Ave. near E. 178th St. in Tremont on Tuesday night.

Police said the victim first fired his own gun, though it wasn’t clear who he was aiming for and why. He did not strike anyone, police said. Moments later, the victim was shot dead.

Police said officers responding to a 9:15 p.m. call of a man shot found the victim struck in the chest.

Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved.

A handgun was found at the scene.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, had 10 arrests, police said, including for robbery, weapons possession and assault.