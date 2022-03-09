Bronx gunman who shot sister’s boyfriend to death nabbed 3 months later: NYPD

A Bronx gunman who shot his sister’s boyfriend to death three months ago has been nabbed, police said Wednesday.

Raashan Davis, 36, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, manslaughter and gun possession, cops said.

He is accused of shooting Anthony Laster, 33, early Dec. 17 inside an apartment building on Sheridan Ave. near E. 167th St.

“Why you disrespecting my sister?” the killer yelled before shooting Laster, police said at the time.

First responders found the victim face down in the first-floor hallway with gunshot wounds to his back, head and left arm and slash wounds to his back and head, police said.

Laster, a Bloods gang member with an arrest record, had earlier attended a party with his girlfriend, according to police.