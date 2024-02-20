Bronx gunman steals $10 in flowers, shoves store clerk to ground

A gunman shoved a Bronx store clerk to the ground and ran off with $10 worth of flowers, police said Tuesday.

The crook first asked about buying the flowers at H & B Fresh Produce at East Gun Hill Road and Jerome Ave. in Norwood and was told they cost about $10, cops said.

He lifted his shirt in response, displaying a firearm tucked into his waistband, then shoved the 39-year-old worker to the ground about 6:35 p.m. Monday.

The robber ran off with the bouquet. The startled worker was not hurt.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information about the gunman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.